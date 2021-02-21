Never-ending cover-up: Fauci says mask-wearing in 2022 is possible

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is “possible” that Americans could still be wearing masks next year because of the coronavirus.

Speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Dr. Fauci said it is hard to predict when things will get back to normal, but he believes the nation will be “approaching a degree of normality” by the end of the year.

“It may or may not be precisely the way it was in November 2019, but it will be much, much, better than what we are doing right now,” said Dr. Facui, the White House’s chief medical adviser.

