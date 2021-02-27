Login
DiversionsA LITTLE KINDNESS GOES A LONG WAY
New Jersey plumber drives 25 hours to help Texans after winter storm

Help is desperately needed in where countless citizens still have burst pipes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2021 at 12:05pm
(THE BLAZE) – New Jersey master plumber Andrew Mitchell and his brother-in-law, plumbing apprentice Isaiah Pinnock, are making headlines after the two drove 25 hours straight to Texas to help repair burst and leaking pipes in the Lone Star state for residents in desperate need of help.

Mitchell's wife, Kisha – who is Pinnock's sister – joined them, with the couple's two-year-old son, Blake, in tow.

Millions of Texans went extended periods without electricity or water last week during widespread outages as the state's power grid failed during a brutal winter storm. In the aftermath, countless citizens and businesses were left with plumbing problems but no one immediately available to fix them due to high demand.

