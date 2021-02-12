Login
New legal fund defends professors punished for their research, viewpoints

Litigation campaign against speech codes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2021 at 2:03pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Nearly six years ago, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education launched a litigation campaign against speech codes.

"Stand Up for Speech" racked up some big wins, including a $650,000 settlement with Chicago State University for trying to shut down a critical faculty blog by claiming it violated cyberbullying and computer use policies.

With threats against faculty speech proliferating, the civil liberties group is starting a legal defense fund specifically for professors at public colleges next month.

