New York Times pretends all anti-vaxxers are 'far-right'

(NEWS BUSTERS) – A New York Times Sunday story by Los Angeles bureau chief Manny Fernandez pushed a myth that "anti-vaxxers" – those opposed to vaccinations, often for discredited or conspiracy-based reasons – are a predominantly "far-right" domain, in "A New Coalition Forms Against Vaccines in California."

The text box furthered the idea that those opposed to draconian lockdowns were driving the small but supposedly dangerous protest movement against the coronavirus vaccine: "Shifting the focus of antigovernment anger to inoculations."

Fernandez's focal point was a brouhaha outside Dodger Stadium, a vaccination site. He glossed over the fact that California's vaccine skepticism began among the Hollywood left and apparently includes such Democratic luminaries as Vice President Kamala Harris.

