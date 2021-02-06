Now the left is forced to manufacture white supremacists

Vast swaths of Americans, as you well know, are now classified as racists, thanks to the Democrats' penchant for word salads. We are informed that if you supported Trump in any capacity, you are automatically a white supremacist. This blanket branding worked fine when the fake news showed carefully excised pockets of white people at rallies.

However, an inconvenient truth of the MAGA movement is that it has an infuriating number of non-white enthusiasts. At first Democrats ignored them; and when that became impossible – when it became clear there was an enormous surge of minority support for MAGA – then the left had to do something – anything – to paint these traitors with the same broad brush as they branded Caucasians.

Under the category of "You can't make this stuff up," I would like to present you with the latest explanation for Trump's popularity among blacks, Latinos, Asians and other minorities: "Multi-racial whiteness."

This phrase was coined by New York University professor Cristina Beltrán in a Washington Post op-ed to explain the diverse support for the president responsible for the lowest unemployment in history among these demographics.

Only a leftist could tell a black man to his face that he's actually white.

For the last hundred years, Democrats have labored hard to chain minority voters onto the government-dependency plantation. I don't think the Dems expected a mass breakout from the shackles of captivity during the Trump administration. Unable to paint intelligent, logical Trump supporters who have greater melanin content as "white," they simply coined a new term to brand them as evil.

"Somehow, on their way to launching a neo-fascist takeover of the United States, the white supremacists ran out of whites," snarks a commentator named "Cockburn" on American Spectator. "Yay for diversity! Now you, too, can be a white supremacist even if you're black!"

Whiteness, explains the term's inventor, Beltrán, is the "politics of aggression, exclusion and domination." And multiracial whiteness "reflects an understanding of whiteness as a political color and not simply a racial identity." It is a "discriminatory worldview in which feelings of freedom and belonging are produced through the persecution and dehumanization of others."

Really. A roaring economy is dehumanizing? Patriotism and love for country is discriminatory? Supporting the Constitution is not freeing? On what planet?

Now, presumably, anyone can have "white privilege" regardless of skin color if they believe in hard work, economic opportunities, constitutional constraints, family values and the God-given freedoms spelled out in the Bill of Rights.

So here's a question: Every conservative group has denounced white supremacy over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again as the evil that it is. So how can the left be so blatantly racist and no one calls them on it?

Oh wait, they're immune to logic. These are people, remember, who accuse blacks of being white and think they're being logical. Never mind.

Essentially, being a conservative marks anyone (regardless of ethnicity) as bad. Deviating from the insane woke worldview is dismissed as a "performance of whiteness" or "internalized whiteness." You can't win no matter what, even if you're black.

"This is not about white supremacy at all," notes Jared Dyson with the Liberty Loft. "It's about how you can tie anyone on the right to some form of extremism to further divide the nation. … Perhaps [the left] should give some thought that these people of color are simply tired of the lies and mistreatment of the left. Perhaps they should consider that they are finally seeing that conservatives, who fought for their freedom from the beginning, are actually giving them a chance for success."

"'Whiteness' is an elastic concept," adds John Hinderaker in the Powerline blog. "It turns out that you no longer have to be white to be white. 'White' basically means that you don't swallow the nonsense being ladled out by the far left. So, happily, people of all colors are now 'white,' according to liberals. Is that unity and inclusion, or what?"

The left is obsessed with race. Far from wanting a colorblind society, they want everything and everyone to be judged through the lens of skin color – which, duh, rather goes against what Martin Luther King Jr. preached in his most famous "I Have a Dream" speech, don'cha think?

As more and more behaviors, groups, ethnicities, races, faiths and endless other demographics are lumped together under the general banner of "white supremacy," two things will happen.

One, it will become a meaningless term. If everything is racist, nothing is racist. People will just ignore it. In fact, we already are. Yawn.

Two, it will widen the divide in this country (which, of course, is the whole idea).

But I hope the left can keep one critical thing in mind: There are more of us than there are of them. Leftists behave the way they are because they control critical institutions (education, media, big tech, even government) – but there are still more of us than there are of them. We can only be pushed so far.

I can only guess the left is focusing on race almost to the exclusion of everything else because they have nothing else to focus on. They have a legacy of massive failure of everything they touch (just look at any Democrat-run city), so racism is about all they have left. But, like everything else, it's an empty hypothesis.

Trump demonstrated in spades that America is a land of opportunity for everyone, no matter what race or skin color or ethnicity. That's why he attracted so many minority followers. But, since Orange Man Bad, the left must concentrate on destroying race relations and increasing victimhood. It's the bedrock and cornerstone for everything they do.

And since the likelihood of finding a real live white supremacist is akin to finding a real live mermaid, the left just has to manufacture them out of thin air from any patriot they can find. Counter-culture author Charles Bukowski once said, "Slavery was never abolished, it was only extended to include all the colors." The left is proving him right.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].