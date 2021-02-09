I obey God, not Biden

The enemy of our souls is a crafty liar whose singular purpose in existence is to lead people astray, specifically the "children of God," i.e., born-again Christians. The axiom that "a fish rots from the head down" is a truism that explains why Satan works to mislead Christian leaders and specifically those in the clergy.

I know the difference between truth and lies. I also know that compliance to the lexicon and mandates of Satan's progeny will cause me to lead people astray in support of lies. True Christians, specifically those in leadership, do well to remember God judges us harshly for doing same.

For those who would point to Hebrews 13:7 (KJV), note that it refers to leadership authority in the church not government. Romans 13:1ff (KJV) refers to officials but it doesn't tell us to disobey God to obey wickedness.

I refuse to comply with anything that insists I disobey my God. That means I'll continue to speak out against the sin of homosexuality. Homosexuality is sexual sin. The practice is an abomination before God, and I'll not sanction it on any level, not least of which in the church. I will under no circumstances downplay the amorality of same, by foolishly calling such decadence "gay." It's not "gay"; it's sexual sin and godlessness debauchery, and I will address it as no less. I'll love those caught up in said sin, but I won't embrace their disobedience.

That includes all of the other divisive assignations including those based upon skin-color hyphenations.

TRENDING: Judge rejects Democrats' claim of voting-machine fraud

There's no force on earth – none-zip-nada – that can compel me to refer to a man as woman or vice versa. Biden's assistant secretary of health, Richard Levine, selfishly placed his own debaucherous sexual fantasies over the well-being of his wife and children when he decided to indulge his sinful fantasies. I won't dishonor my God by indulging such people's delusional dysphoria.

To accommodate the aforementioned sin is to support lies. Scripture makes clear God hates a liar. Our submission to such sin is Satan's way of having us call good that which God condemns.

I'll continue to speak out against abortion because it's murder and the abandonment of personal responsibility. It's the industrialized extermination of human life. The Word of God instructs us to love others as ourselves. How does murdering children love others as oneself? Where is the "choice" for the child about to be murdered?

Regarding the church, I will continue to stand upon the Word of God as my only authority, which means I won't permit the progeny of Satan to dictate when and how I worship God. No godless atheist is permitted to control the worshiping of God in my church.

By now I've stepped upon the toes of many, but I would encourage those who are offended by what I've said not to wait for an apology.

I see the political and cultural zeitgeist under Biden as being no different than the government Daniel, Mordecai, Shadrach, Meshach, Abednego, the Apostles or any of the first-century Christians endured.

I condemn Biden, just as John the Baptist publicly condemned the tetrarch Herod Antipas for taking his brother Philip's wife and many other wicked acts.

In Biden's case, not only did he steal his friend's wife, but also he lied about the circumstances surrounding the death of his wife and child. His son Hunter is credibly alleged to have engaged in "inappropriate behavior" with underage girls, allegedly including his niece (Biden's granddaughter), in addition to having sexual relationship with his brother's wife. Furthermore, the elder Biden is guilty of approving the murder of more children than Herod had murdered upon his finding out about the birth of Christ.

I will encourage people to stand upon the Word of God, not the lies and treachery of Erebusic politicians, their cronies and sycophants.

It's long past time for Christians to be obedient to what Christ Jesus has called us to do in Matthew 28:18-20 (KJV). We've arrived at the mess we're in today because we've been disobedient to God's Word. And even more egregious, the disobedience is defended by claiming it's somehow synonymous with doing God's work.

We're to stand upon the truth of God's Word. We're to raise up Christians in the church who are committed to doing the work of the Lord. That means turning people to Christ, not wasting God's resources on unsaved dishonest politicos.

Why on earth should I be afraid of saying no to evil, but think it's OK to dismiss God's Word? I don't fear evil godless Democrats any more than I do contumacious Republicans. It's they who should fear, because the Word of God says it's a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.

Every one of these politicos is going to die. If they were as smart as they would have us believe, then every one of them would be on his knees before God seeking redemption through Christ and repenting of the evil and wickedness they are guilty of committing and devising.

God will have the final say: "And if the righteous scarcely be saved, where shall the ungodly and the sinner appear?" (1 Peter 4:18 KJV)

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].