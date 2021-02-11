Login
SECTIONS
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

One-third of small businesses in U.S. fear they won’t survive 2021

88% reported sales had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2021 at 4:48pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE BLAZE) – Three in ten small businesses — or 9 million out of the estimated 30 million in the United States — fear they won't survive in the coming year without additional government assistance, according to a survey recently published by the Federal Reserve.

The Small Business Credit Survey, which was conducted last September and October and released last week, showcased the incredible burden the coronavirus pandemic has placed on America's small businesses, as 88% of the businesses surveyed reported that sales had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Nearly one-third of respondents reportedly told surveyors that without further financial help or a return to normal sales, their businesses would likely close for good.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×