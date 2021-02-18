Login
Palm Beach, Florida, (Trump's hometown) is suddenly America's hottest zip code

Retailers trade Fifth Ave. for Worth Ave. as citizens head South

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2021 at 8:22pm
(CNBC) -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Retailers, restaurants and other business owners want to be where the people are. And people are moving to South Florida in droves.

Some are taking a temporary retreat during the Covid pandemic, away from the cold weather up North. Others are making a longer-term change, and businesses are following by committing to decadeslong leases.

At Rosemary Square, an outdoor shopping mall situated close to downtown West Palm Beach, a West Elm furniture store and Urban Outfitters are slated to open in the coming months. They’ll be joined by a slew of new eateries, including a recently opened, local fast-casual taco shop, health-driven chain True Food Kitchen and the hip plant-based restaurant Planta.

