Login
SECTIONS
Faith Health U.S.SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pastor: Churches can help rebuild trust, play major role in vaccinations

'We haven't had any hiccups'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2021 at 4:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WREG) -- MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Both Shelby County and the City of Memphis are working to move forward after the state stripped the health department of their vaccine distribution duties, giving responsibility to the city.

Local officials say the goal to rebuild trust within the community. Additionally, community leaders say they can help with the process.

With everything going on, there’s a lot of concern when it comes to regaining the public’s trust in the local government in regard to vaccine distribution. Community leaders tell me they believe the best way to do it is to allow the community to be more involved in the process.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×