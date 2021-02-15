Login
Pelosi announces 9/11-style commission on deadly Capitol riot

'Relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2021 at 4:14pm
(CNBC) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Congress will establish an independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi said the commission will “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex … and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power.”

In a letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said the House will also put forth supplemental spending to boost security at the Capitol.

