Login
SECTIONS
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pigs can play video games with their snouts, scientists find

Swine understood connection between stick and game

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2021 at 12:46pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BBC) – Pigs can play video games, scientists have found, after putting four fun-loving swine to the test.

Four pigs – Hamlet, Omelette, Ebony and Ivory – were trained to use an arcade-style joystick to steer an on-screen cursor into walls.

Researchers said the fact that the pigs understood the connection between the stick and the game "is no small feat." And the pigs even continued playing when the food reward dispenser broke - apparently for the social contact.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×