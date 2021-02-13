Pigs can play video games with their snouts, scientists find

(BBC) – Pigs can play video games, scientists have found, after putting four fun-loving swine to the test.

Four pigs – Hamlet, Omelette, Ebony and Ivory – were trained to use an arcade-style joystick to steer an on-screen cursor into walls.

Researchers said the fact that the pigs understood the connection between the stick and the game "is no small feat." And the pigs even continued playing when the food reward dispenser broke - apparently for the social contact.

