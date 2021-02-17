Politico's reluctant poll: Trump surges in popularity

Well, so much for the second impeachment as far as Donald J. Trump's popularity is concerned.

The first Politico poll had hoped for the worst and got the best – for the former president.

Trump's performance had him up 18% among Republicans, with 81% giving him positive marks, higher than he was at Jan. 7.

"While the rest of the country wants less DONALD TRUMP, Republicans just can’t quit him," said the Politico story. "Our flash POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted in the days following the Senate trial shows that despite the impeachment managers’ gripping presentation and video laying out Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 rampage, the GOP remains the undisputed party of Trump."

So much for the "gripping" presentation.

The new poll was a big blow to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who began a post-impeachment effort to “loosen Trump’s grip on the party.” In his Wall Street Journal op-ed Monday, he made clear he’s prepared to take on Trump-backed Senate candidates in 2022 when they risk blowing winnable races.

All the other Republican hopefuls are polling in the low single digits, besides Mike Pence, who received 12%. Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Mitt Romney, Kristi Noem, Larry Hogan, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Tim Scott and Rick Scott all polled below 5%. Only Donald Trump Jr. and Nikki Haley punched through at 6%.

