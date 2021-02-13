President Trump issues statement after acquittal

(CREATIVE DESTRUCTION MEDIA) – President Donald J. Trump issued a statement after his historic second impeachment acquittal for ‘inciting a riot’ at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th.

"Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyer and other for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth.

My deepest thanks as well to all of the United State Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Contitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country."

