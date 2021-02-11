Rep. Massie's brilliant 1-line bill to eliminate Department of Education

(BONGINO.COM) – One sentence. Ten words.

That's all it took for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) to let his feelings – and plans – for the U.S. Department of Education be known. His bill, HR 899, reads: "The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2022."

In a press release, Massie declared, "Unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. should not be in charge of our children's intellectual and moral development. States and local communities are best positioned to shape curricula that meet the needs of their students. Schools should be accountable. Parents have the right to choose the most appropriate educational opportunity for their children, including home school, public school, or private school."

