Republicans: Trump is the best president ever

Democrats believe Barack Obama was the best president ever, and for a long time, Republicans thought it was Ronald Reagan.

Now, Republicans believe it's Donald Trump, according to an Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults.

"Who has been the best president in U.S. history? Americans appear to be thinking mostly about the latest occupants of the White House," said YouGov.

Across all respondents, Obama topped the list with 18%, Abraham Lincoln was second at 17% and Trump was third at 13%.

Franklin D. Roosevelt was at 12%, Ronald Reagan 10% and George Washington 9%.

Joe Biden was not among the choices, as he has occupied the White House for only a few weeks.

YouGov said the change in Republicans rankings since 2018, when the last survey was conducted, is striking.

"In 2018, Republicans ranked Reagan first (36%), followed by Trump (10%). Now, the positions are reversed, with the percentage of Republicans who name Trump as the best President ever having tripled to 36%, twice the number who still choose Ronald Reagan (18%)."

Democrats chose Obama, 34%, followed by Roosevelt, 19%, and Lincoln, 17%.

"Black Americans overwhelmingly name Barack Obama, the first black president, as the best president ever (46%), followed by Abraham Lincoln at 13%, while senior citizens prioritize Lincoln (21%), FDR (16%), and Trump (16%)," YouGov said.

The question of the who was the worst president ever illustrates the political divide in the nation.

Seventy-nine percent of Democrats chose Trump, and 59% of Republicans chose Obama.

Columnist Paul Bedard in his "Washington Secrets" column noted the support for Trump came "despite the disgust many in the GOP Washington establishment have" for him.

"The poll was conducted during Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial, during which seven Republicans voted to convict him, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who did not vote to impeach, blamed Trump for the Capitol riots," he wrote.

"It is further evidence that Trump remains the leader of the Republican Party in the eyes of Republicans. Another survey this week found that 75% want Trump to have a 'prominent role' in the GOP," Bedard explained. "In a blast at the 'swamp' and establishment Republicans on Tuesday, Trump said that he will continue to speak out on GOP politics and will play a role in the 2022 elections."

