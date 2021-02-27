Rush Limbaugh laid to rest in St. Louis cemetery

(BREITBART) – Conservative radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh was laid to rest during a private ceremony at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday, according to the Southeast Missourian.

Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn, told the Southeast Missourian that a virtual ceremony will come later.

“Missouri’s native son Rush Limbaugh was laid to rest today. Rush’s legacy in our state and across the nation will not be forgotten,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) said in a statement.

Read the full story ›