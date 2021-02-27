Login
Rush Limbaugh laid to rest in St. Louis cemetery

Widow Kathryn said virtual ceremony will come later

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2021 at 6:45pm
(BREITBART) – Conservative radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh was laid to rest during a private ceremony at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday, according to the Southeast Missourian.

Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn, told the Southeast Missourian that a virtual ceremony will come later.

“Missouri’s native son Rush Limbaugh was laid to rest today. Rush’s legacy in our state and across the nation will not be forgotten,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) said in a statement.

