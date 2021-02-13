Russia ready to cut ties with EU

(TSARIZM) – After years of sanctions from the West, the Russian Federation declared yesterday it is ready to severe ties with the European Union.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Soloviev LIVE Youtube channel that Moscow does not rule out the possibility of cutting ties with the EU if Brussels introduces sanctions that create risks for sensitive sectors of the Russian economy, reported Russian state news agency TASS.

“We are ready to cut ties if it happens on the initiative of the EU. For our part, we strongly call on the EU to establish equal and mutually respectful cooperation, which is what [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov] said,” the Russian Foreign Ministry declared.

