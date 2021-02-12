Sanitation worker praises God for helping him rescue young girl from sex offender

(FAITHWIRE) – In a harrowing Facebook Live broadcast Monday, one Louisiana sanitation worker heaped praise on God for helping him save a 10-year-old girl from a registered sex offender whom police believe had abducted her a day earlier.
Dion Merrick, a trash truck driver for Pelican Waste & Debris, said he was on his regular route with his coworker, Brandon Antoine, when he saw a gray 2012 Nissan Altima parked out in a field.
“There was a dude who had this little 10-year-old girl,” he said. “I just saved that little girl’s life, bruh. Thank God, bruh. They got him now. They saved that little girl, thanks to two Pelican drivers.”
