School system drops Dr. Seuss, claims books are frught with 'racial undertones'

(CBN) – A prominent Virginia school district is dropping Read Across America Day, which celebrates the beloved children's author Dr. Seuss after a left-wing educators group alleged that his books contain "racial undertones."

For more than two decades, Dr. Seuss's March 2 birthday has been celebrated in schools across the country as a way to emphasize the important role that reading and writing have in our lives. The special day is recognized on Dr. Seuss's birthday in view of the many books written by the remarkable author that have helped children learn to read for years.

However, Loudon County Public Schools is saying that Dr. Suess's books contain "racial undertones" that are unsuited for "culturally responsive" education, the Daily Wire reports.

