EducationPUNISHING SUCCESS
Schools cancel AP classes because of racial inequalities

One school committee member called the statistics 'disturbing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2021 at 1:49pm
(THE BLAZE) – Boston Public Schools officials said that a program with advanced learning classes would be cancelled over concerns that the classes served disproportionate racial groups.

The program known as Advanced Work Classes was intended to serve high-performing students in the fourth, fifth and sixth grade. Students are encouraged to study their subjects in a deeper and non-traditional manner.

School officials became concerned when a report showed that the program was disproportionately serving white students, and underserving black and Hispanic students.

