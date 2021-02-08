Login
Senator: Troops and wall at Capitol are message to 'dangerous' Trump voters

Meant to 'send a signal' that 'they're all insurrectionists'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published February 8, 2021 at 3:12pm
New Jersey National Guard soldiers and airmen arrive near the Capitol to set up security positions in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

The barriers, National Guard troops and heightened police presence at the U.S. Capitol is meant to "send a signal" that Trump supporters are "dangerous" and "insurrectionists," according to a prominent Republican senator.

"I think the fencing is remaining in place to send a signal — a narrative that 74 million voters who voted for President Trump are dangerous to our democracy, they’re all insurrectionists, and that's simply not the case," said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

About 5,000 National Guard troops, along with a high fence with razor wire, remain one month after the storming of the Capitol.

Johnson, the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said it's still unknown exactly what happened on Jan. 6 and who was responsible.

"And yet, we have these eight-foot-tall fences with concertina wire completely surrounding the Capitol," he said.

"Obviously, leaders in Congress think walls and barriers work because they've surrounded the Capitol with them," said Johnson, referring to Democrats' opposition to the southern border wall.

The Wisconsin Republican said that senators have been told that the heightened security will be in place until at least March.

"Listen, the Capitol is the people's house. It shouldn’t be barricaded unless there're some real threats that I'm not aware of that they are not telling us about," he said.

Is the military presence in D.C. meant to tell Trump voters they're all insurrectionists?

"I think we ought to take that fencing down and return to as normal position as possible."

See the interview:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







