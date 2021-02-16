Login
S&P 500 closes lower as investors grow concerned about surging bond yields

Dow Jones Average closes up 64 points, eking out a record close

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2021 at 4:21pm
(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 reversed lower in volatile trading on Tuesday, slipping from a record high as rising bond yields kept investors on edge.

The broad equity benchmark erased a 0.4% gain to close 0.1% lower at 3,932.59. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% to 14,047.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 64.35 points, or 0.2%, to 31,522.75, eking out a record close.

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped 9 basis points Tuesday to top 1.30%, a level not seen since February 2020. The 30-year rate also hit its highest level in a year. Many on Wall Street believe that surging interest rates could make the high-flying equity market less attractive, while posing a threat to sectors like tech that have benefited from the low-rate environment.

Read the full story ›

