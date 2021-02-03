Login
S&P 500 ekes out small gain for its 3rd positive day, Alphabet pops

'Under the surface there is an economy regaining serious momentum'

Published February 3, 2021 at 4:37pm
Published February 3, 2021 at 4:37pm
(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 climbed slightly on Wednesday, rising for a third straight day as investors digested a wave of corporate earnings.

The broad equity benchmark rose 0.1% to 3,830.17, supported by energy and communication services. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 36.12 points, or 0.1%, to 30,723.60. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped less than 0.1% to 13,610.54 amid a drop in Amazon shares.

Shares of Google’s parent Alphabet jumped 7.3% after the technology giant reported 23% revenue growth and topped estimates for earnings, boosted by Google’s recovering advertising business.

