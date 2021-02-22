Login
SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

State legislation will require 'cultural competency' for teacher licenses

Gov. Ralph Northam, who supported the bill, is expected to sign it

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 22, 2021 at 6:31pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Legislation that passed both houses of the Virginia legislature by slim margins will require state teachers to complete “cultural competency” training to keep their licenses.

Governor Ralph Northam, who supported the bill, is expected to sign it.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, House Bill 1904 and Senate Bill 1196 would charge the Virginia Board of Education with creating “minimum standards” for what “cultural competency” entails.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×