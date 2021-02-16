Login
Student paper angry university issued crime alert noting suspect was black

'Painted every relatively-tall black man with facial hair as a suspect'

Published February 15, 2021 at 9:42pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The editors of the Texas State University University Star are quite upset about a campus crime alert from the last weekend in January.

Specifically, they’re miffed at the alert’s wording: “A 5-foot-11-inches tall Black male with a beard, mustache, medium length hair and unknown clothing.”

In a February 1 editorial, the editors claim they have “no problem” with the university sending the alert “with the intention of telling the community to ‘take precautions to not become victims.'” Officials made “the right call” because sexual assault is a big deal — “no matter the perpetrator’s race or ethnicity.”

