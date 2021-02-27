Login
When student refuses to remove hat, principal fixes kid's bad haircut himself

Teen too embarrassed to be seen with bad barbering

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2021 at 11:57am
(THE BLAZE) – An Indiana principal helped fix a teenager's bad haircut rather than giving him an in-school suspension when the child wouldn't take off his hat inside the school building.

On Friday, CNN reported that Jason Smith, principal at Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School in Indianapolis, took student Anthony Moore under his wing when he was feeling insecure about a bad haircut.

The teen showed up at school last week wearing a hat, which is against the school's dress code, and refused to take it off despite administrators' requests.

Read the full story ›

