Students want Ted Cruz 'preemptively' barred from any campus recognition

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Numerous students and alumni from Princeton University have signed on to a petition demanding the school “formally and preemptively” ban any recognition of Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

The petition also calls on Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber to consider revoking the senator’s degree, and to demand Cruz resign from the Senate, The Daily Princetonian reports.

The Change.org petition says Cruz’s actions “undermin[ed] confidence in our democracy,” “upend[ed] the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power,” and “helped bring about one of the most shameful stains on American history.” It notes the example of former president Woodrow Wilson’s name being stricken from a pair of campus buildings.