Support for brand-new, viable third party hits all-time high

The percentage of Americans who are so dissatisfied with two-party politics that they think a new, viable party is a good idea has risen to a record high 62%, according to a Gallup poll.

Americans believe the existing "parties do such a poor job representing the American people that a third party is needed," Gallup said.

That's up from 57% in September, before the 2020 presidential election after which the parties battled over the legitimacy of the vote.

Only 33% think the two major political parties adequately represent the public.

The survey was done just before recent reports of officials from prior Republican administrations considering an anti-Trump third party.

Only 37% of Americans have a favorable view of the Republican Party while 48% approve of the Democratic Party.

Half of the nation identifies as political independents, the highest percentage ever for that category.

Back in 2003, when Gallup first asked the question, "most Americans did not think it was necessary, with 56% saying the parties were doing an adequate job representing the American people and 40% saying a third party was needed."

Later surveys found Americans divided, but since 2012, the majority favor a third party.

Republicans' record desire for a third party comes at a time when they are deciding whether to remain loyal to Trump or to move on from him, Gallup said.

"Currently, 68% of Republicans prefer that Trump remain the party leader, while 31% want the party to have a new leader. Republican-leaning independents, however, are divided, with 47% wanting Trump to continue leading and 51% preferring a new voice."

Gallup found "41% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents both favor a third party and want Trump to be the leader of the GOP. Meanwhile, 28% favor a third party but want a new leader for the GOP. The remaining 31% of Republicans and Republican-leaners either don't want a third party or don't have a preference on Trump's future role in party politics."

A 40% plurality of Republicans want a new party to be more conservative.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].