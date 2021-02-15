Login
'You take my breath away': George Floyd Valentine sparks police probe

'Zero tolerance for anything with racist views'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2021 at 2:14pm
George Floyd

By Kaylee Greenlee
Daily Caller News Foundation

A Valentine-style photograph of George Floyd captioned “you take my breath away” was reportedly circulated around the Los Angeles Police Department leading to an internal investigation, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said an investigation will begin Monday by interviewing the officer who filed a complaint over the picture, according to the Times. The department is looking into the origins of the image and how it was shared among the officers.

“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” Moore said, the Times reported.

Moore said that “people will find my wrath” if the investigation finds officers were sharing the image, the Times reported. He added that the department is looking into two Instagram accounts potentially linked to LAPD personnel including one account known as “Blue Line Mafia.”

Floyd died after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in May 2020, video shows. Floyd repeatedly told the officers that he couldn’t breathe.

The LAPD did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

