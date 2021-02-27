Teacher asked students to list their political party, then publicized their responses

(RED STATE) – There’s been a lot of controversy over Joe Biden’s seeming reluctance to want all the public schools opening up as soon as possible. Obviously, that’s not making a lot of parents very happy. But if they saw what just happened at Porter Ridge High School in Indian Trail, North Carolina, they just might not want to send their kids back.

A teacher, as part of an assignment, asked kids to list what political party they would choose and had them write it down, and explain why. The teacher then publicized to the rest of the class what each student had chosen and what they had written, with conservative students being bullied, according to WCNC.

One mother described how her daughter was bullied for being a Republican. She said that the daughter got threats, “These threats that, ‘we’ll show them!’ Or, ‘I can’t wait until I see her,'” the mother explained.

