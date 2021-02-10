The catastrophe of fake news

Some of you have known me and my work over the last 20+ years, ever since I founded the first independent online news-gathering company back in 1997 – WorldNetDaily.com, known more recently as WND.com.

Drudge (now a bad word among patriots) and WND literally started it all more than 24 years ago.

WND branched out into book publishing and movie-making over the years, but the focus of our business, which made more than $150 million dollars in revenues, was NEWS – real news, truthful news, professional news – just as I did it for the previous 20 years in the euphemistically called "mainstream media," working as a journalist in the New York market and running daily newspapers in other major markets like Sacramento and Los Angeles.

For two decades, that experiment became so successful that WND inspired other alternative "New Media" sites such as Breitbart and the Daily Caller. It was never easy doing what we in the alternative free media had to do. It was always an uphill fight, with lots of opposition. But we can pinpoint the specific month when the crisis of fake news came to a head, when the monopoly power-brokers including Google and Facebook literally declared war on the independent media – indeed, a war on free speech, the free press, even freedom of religion and free elections.

That was January 2017. It coincided with the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.

TRENDING: Professor who joked about Barron Trump at impeachment hearing joins Biden DOJ

What am I talking about?

I'm talking about real "collusion" – and having nothing to do with Russia. The real crime against America's most vital institutions of political freedom came from within. The crime is even bigger than the Deep State's hideous attacks, first on Donald Trump's presidential campaign, and then its ongoing efforts to overthrow the 2016 election. That's why until recently you haven't heard all that much about it. Few in the public have any idea what really happened – and what is still going on.

There's an old expression going back at least to the Watergate days: "The cover-up is always worse than the crime."

And that's what nearly everyone missed. The cover-up is far, far bigger than almost anyone understands. Yes, it involved rogue actors within the FBI and Justice Department, a failed presidential candidate and the former administration. But there was – and is – also a powerful unseen hand at work, a cabal of corporate collaborators who not only conspired to rig elections in 2016 and 2018, but are, right now, working furiously at convincing us the 2020 election was not manipulated at all. How dare anyone even allege it?

So, who is responsible for the massive cover-up of how freedom in America is under attack?

It's not just those we think of as the "fake news" media. They could never do it by themselves – even with the hammerlock control they have at ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, the Washington Post and virtually the entire "mainstream" news apparatus.

They are simply not that persuasive. They can't fool all of the people even in their wiliest moments. But the powerful unseen hand can, does and did.

For years we at WND have been telling you who they are – this cartel that immensely extends the influence of the hopelessly biased media and powerfully influences the political opinions, views and votes of the American people, without most of us ever even knowing.

That's what Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Amazon and Apple can do that no other force on the planet can do. And it's because they have all your data – more than the NSA and CIA combined. They have the knowhow and algorithms to influence, even change, the way you think about virtually everything and to manipulate massive blocks of Americans without their ever suspecting a thing.

Hard to believe?

For me, too. It's downright scary. But it's a fact of life that has already created a quiet revolution, a silent coup.

Have you wondered why America is hurtling headlong into socialism? Have you asked yourself why Americans are embracing speech codes, turning away from freedom at every turn, adopting group-think – all at warp speed? Is your head spinning from the social and political upheaval and division we're seeing in the USA?

There has never been a force like the combined power of Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Amazon and Apple in the world before. They represent an imminent and existential threat to American freedom. They don't even need to conspire together, because they all share a common worldview.

Think about it. They all have one common partner they support with money, credibility and influence – a hateful leftist organization called the Southern Poverty Law Center. If you know anything about this detestable group that routinely smears conservatives, Christians, Republicans and, most of all, Donald Trump, ask yourself this: Is it a coincidence that Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Amazon and Apple all just happened to partner with, confer with, empower and elevate as content cops the radicals at the SPLC? It would seem to defy chance. But it illustrates my point that these pampered, elite, monopoly corporations all have a common agenda – radicalizing America from inside out.

I've done the best I can to raise this issue since January 2017 – with some time off for a major stroke I suffered because of the stress. That's the date I realized everything had changed. It's the date this cartel started targeting individuals, organizations and companies that were perceived as helping Trump win the 2016 election.

That election's outcome was a shocker for the leftist Big Tech Machine, just as it was for the Deep State. They decided they could never let that happen again. But while the Deep State has been exposed, at least in part, the Big Tech Machine has not – until this last election campaign.

As I said, everything changed for the independent media beginning back in January 2017. It was like a category-5 hurricane that hit WND and the entire independent media. That's clearly when Google-Facebook declared open warfare on us, going after our traffic, our advertising and our reputations. You've heard how they have gone after conservatives, Christians, Republicans and, most of all, anyone who has defended Trump or treated him fairly.

Four years of Google-Facebook's scorched-earth campaign against us has taken an unbelievable toll.

Our revenues as of January 2017 were a staggering 500% higher than today!

That's why we have been forced to take radical action just to survive.

Google-Facebook, which together controls 80% of the digital advertising market, is out to destroy WND and the rest of the independent media. And they will – unless our supporters and subscribers surround us in prayer and sustain us with financial contributions immediately and for the long term. This is not a short-term crisis. Google-Facebook have made it close to impossible for companies like WND to survive in the online world they control.

Yet, ironically, our voice is needed more than ever in a world caving and capitulating to these power brokers.

You can help us keep up this fight for free speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, free elections and a free America by making a generous tax-deductible donation to our sister organization, the 501(c)3 nonprofit WND News Center.

Can we win? We have no choice but to fight back. The stakes are high. Our backs are against the wall. But, we believe, with your help and the blessing of God, we cannot lose.

Editor’s note about WND.com and the WND News Center: WND is the oldest independent news-gathering organization on the internet, founded in 1997. The WND News Center, which has been approved and designated by the IRS as a public charity, makes our original investigative reporting, breaking news, analysis and commentary available free for re-publication to other qualified news organizations. Donate to the WND News Center here.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].