'Tompa Bay' is Titletown: Tom Brady, fierce defense lead Bucs to Super Bowl win

'You couldn't make any of this up if you tried'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2021 at 10:25pm
(ESPN) -- TAMPA, Fla. -- Eleven months ago, it was inconceivable that quarterback Tom Brady would choose, of all teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to continue his football journey.

Equally implausible was this partnership -- forged in an offseason ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, with little time to connect with new teammates or master a new playbook -- would yield Brady's seventh Lombardi trophy and 10th Super Bowl. At the age of 43. On his home turf at Raymond James Stadium.

But Sunday night, playing for the first hometown crowd in Super Bowl history and 7,500 health care workers, Brady and the Bucs defeated Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, giving the Bucs their second Lombardi trophy. Brady was 21-of-28 for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

