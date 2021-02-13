'Transracial' Rachel Dolezal whines she can't get a job

(NEW YORK POST) – Infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who was outed for pretending to be black in 2015, still insists she's African American and complained in a recent interview she's been unable to secure a new job for six years.

Dolezal, 43, who now goes by the Nigerian name Nkechi Amare Diallo, sat down for a talk on the "Tamron Hall" show to whine about how she wishes people could see her for who she is rather than "what" she is.

"I started with applying for all of the things I was qualified for and after interviews and getting turned down, I even applied to jobs that didn't even require degrees, being a maid at a hotel, working at a casino," Dolezal told the former "Today" host in the interview, which aired on YouTube Monday.

