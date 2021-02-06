Login
SECTIONS
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Trey Gowdy blasts Chicago Teachers Union

'If you don't want to teach, go do something else'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2021 at 1:52pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(POLITICAL INSIDER) – Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy blasted the Chicago Teachers Union for fighting a return to schools saying, “If you don’t want to teach, go do something else.”

Gowdy, the former Representative from South Carolina, began with an emotional story about a child walking to school for miles because he had missed the bus.

“I didn’t want to miss school,” the child had said after walking for an hour already and still remaining miles from the school.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×