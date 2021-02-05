Trump lost $2 billion while serving as president

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Former President Donald Trump lost close to half of his wealth during his time serving as president.

Trump left office with a net worth of about $2.5 billion, down from $4.5 billion when he announced his candidacy for president in 2015.

Trump was no. 121 on Forbes's list of wealthiest Americans when he entered office. He saw his net worth fall from $3.1 billion in 2019 to the current $2.5 billion amid an economic recession brought on by government lockdowns that severely hit industries where Trump held many assets.

