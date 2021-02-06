Login
TSA says mask violators could get hit with fines of $1500 or more

Protocols in response to Biden's executive orders for airline travel

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2021 at 3:45pm
(DAILY CALLER) – Travelers who violate the federal transportation face mask mandate could receive fines ranging from $250 to as much as $1500 for repeat offenders, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced in an update on Friday.

This press release from the TSA also noted that "substantial aggravating or mitigating factors" may result in a recommended fine "outside these ranges."

The TSA first announced the implementation of its mask requirement on Sunday in response to President Joe Biden's executive order targeting COVID-19 protocols in domestic and international travel.

