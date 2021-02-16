Tucker Carlson blasts Texas 'green energy' system for failing in cold weather

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is blasting the "green energy" components of the Texas power grid for catastrophically failing in this week's cold weather, leaving nearly 4 million homes without electricity.

The windmills that generate a good portion of the electricity used to heat homes were frozen.

"Who saw that coming in Texas?" Carlson said. "If there's one thing you would think Texas would be able to do, it's keep the lights on. Most electricity comes from natural gas and Texas produces more of that than any place on the continent. There are huge natural gas deposits all over the state. Running out of energy in Texas is like starving to death at the grocery store: You can only do it on purpose, and Texas did."

TRENDING: America gets warned: Biden's 'equity' will involve 'coercion'

Dallas recorded a new record low Monday of 9 degrees while Austin had a low of 10 degrees.

Carlson said the Democrats' "Green New Deal" has "come, believe it or not, to the state of Texas."

He said it's obvious global warming no longer is a problem for the Lone Star State.

"The bad news is, they don't have electricity. The windmills froze, so the power grid failed. Millions of Texans woke up Monday morning having to boil their water because with no electricity, it couldn't be purified."

Do you agree with Tucker Carlson on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 90% (9 Votes) 10% (1 Votes)

CNN reported Jason Bordoff, a former Barack Obama administration official, said "the extreme cold is causing the entire system to freeze up."

Officials from the state's Electric Reliability Council of Texas simply told people to stop using power.

"So in Houston, hundreds of shivering Texans headed to the convention center like refugees to keep from freezing to death. Some Texans almost certainly did freeze to death," Carlson said. "Later this week, we'll likely learn just how many more were killed as they tried to keep warm with jury-rigged heaters and barbecues and car exhaust."

He pointed out that rather than Texas depending on its own "vast natural resources," politicians "took the fashionable route and became recklessly reliant on so-called alternative energy, meaning windmills."

He said the change has come over the last few years, and it was all working just fine "until the day it got cold outside."

"The windmills failed like the silly fashion accessories they are, and people in Texas died."

The Washington Examiner noted former U.S. Energy Secretary and former Texas governor Rick Perry lost his internet connection during an interview with Carlson.

"He's proving the point that we're making," Carlson said regarding the lost connection.

Carlson was attempting to ask Perry whether the state’s dependence on windmills was partly to blame for the mass power outages.

"The most basic responsibility of government is to keep the power on, especially when people need it to survive. They didn’t. Why?" Carlson asked Perry before his connection was lost.

Windmills make up about 25% of the state's energy production at this time of year.

Natural gas and oil production facilities also closed because of the cold. But some of the closures were because power had been cut to the facilities.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].