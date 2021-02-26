Tucker Carlson: Claim of 11 million illegals an 'obvious lie'

It's long been assumed that there are 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States.

But that's the problem, pointed out Tucker Carlson on his Fox News show Wednesday night. That figure has been cited for at least 15 years, beginning with a Pew Research Center study.

The actual number, which likely is more than 20 million, is important, because the Democrats' U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 would provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

Carlson pointed to studies from Yale and MIT indicating the number is much higher. In 2005, the financial giant Bear Stearns used bank transfers, remittances and other data to estimate the immigrant population may high as 20 million.

"That was all 16 years ago," Carlson said. "And now, in 2021, the party in charge is still assuring us that the number of illegal immigrants in this country has somehow declined by up to 10 million people. Could that be true?"

It's "insulting," he said, to even float the idea.

"Consider everything that has happened since 2006. Amnesty for the so-called dreamers, the promises of mass amnesty, the endless caravans," he said.

It's clear, he said, that the 11 million number is "one of the more obvious lies ever told."

"We're a TV show. We are not social scientists, and it took about an hour to find this out. It’s a ridiculous lie."

Democrats, he said, "want you to believe it's 11 million always and forever, and by the time you figure out they're lying to you it’ll be too late to do anything about it."

See the segment:

