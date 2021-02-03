Turkey state media marks Jews in Biden admin with Israeli flag

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency tweeted a list of Jews in the new Biden administration and marked them with an Israeli flag in an antisemitic post that builds on a series of articles and outbursts by commentators in Turkey targeting American Jews.

In a tweet about the “high number of Jewish people in Biden’s team,” Anadolu ostensibly was asserting that this topic had received “widespread coverage in the Israeli press.” In fact the story naming people who have Jewish heritage in the new US administration was based on a January 20 article in the JTA.

The post was clearly designed to single out Jewish members of the administration and included Israeli and American flags, a dog whistle that indicated to viewers that Jews in the administration were somehow suspect and linked to Israel. Turkish media has not singled out Buddhists, Catholics, Muslims or other groups and added flags of a foreign nation to posts about them.

