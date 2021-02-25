Login
SECTIONS
U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Twitter flagged CPAC website as 'unsafe'

Warned users of possibly 'violent or misleading content'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published February 25, 2021 at 5:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Just as the popular Conservative Political Action Conference was preparing to begin, Twitter flagged the CPAC website as "unsafe."

The notice on Wednesday warned Twitter users the site could contain "violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm."

The flag was removed, and a Twitter official told PJMedia the CPAC link "was marked unsafe in error."

Many Twitter users were skeptical, however.

TRENDING: Report: Capitol cop who shot Babbitt is in hiding

Is Twitter trying to torpedo CPAC?

PJMedia noted the left has accused CPAC of featuring "white nationalists" for some time, and Twitter now apparently is adopting the false narrative.

The meetings are scheduled to begin Thursday and run through Sunday. President Trump is scheduled to speak Sunday.

The Twitter notice warned of:

  • malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices
  • spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience
  • violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm
  • certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

wnd-donation-graphic-3-2021

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Twitter flagged CPAC website as 'unsafe'
Hallway war: Rep. Greene posts 'Trust The Science' on office door
Declassified docs show FBI spying on Trump camp far wider than thought
Carter Center asked to explain events that 'promote Chinese propaganda'
Report: FBI investigating members of Congress as riot 'suspects'!
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×