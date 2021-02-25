Login
U.S. Air Force just admitted F-35 stealth fighter has failed

Same attempt as a generation ago

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 25, 2021 at 5:01pm
(FORBES) – The U.S. Air Force’s top officer wants the service to develop an affordable, lightweight fighter to replace hundreds of Cold War-vintage F-16s and complement a small fleet of sophisticated – but costly and unreliable – stealth fighters.

The result would be a high-low mix of expensive “fifth-generation” F-22s and F-35s and inexpensive “fifth-generation-minus” jets, explained Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr.

If that plan sounds familiar, it’s because the Air Force a generation ago launched development of an affordable, lightweight fighter to replace hundreds of Cold War-vintage F-16s and complement a small future fleet of sophisticated – but costly and unreliable – stealth fighters.

