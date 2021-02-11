Login
SECTIONS
Health WorldPAN-DEMONIUM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

UK COVID police state: Draconian requirements, 10 years in prison if caught avoiding the law

Government scientific advisory groups pushes for tracking people via GPS

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2021 at 4:32pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Anyone traveling to Britain from a country on the government's 'red list' must quarantine in a hotel (which they will have to pay for), and have THREE COVID tests, under draconian new laws being implemented by the government.

The unprecedented and sweeping new rules were announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who said that he makes 'no apologies' for such severe measures.

From Monday anyone entering the country will have to pass three PCR tests in order to be allowed any freedom inside the country after they have completed a ten-day quarantine at a government selected hotel, at a cost of almost two thousand pounds.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×