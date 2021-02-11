UK COVID police state: Draconian requirements, 10 years in prison if caught avoiding the law

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Anyone traveling to Britain from a country on the government's 'red list' must quarantine in a hotel (which they will have to pay for), and have THREE COVID tests, under draconian new laws being implemented by the government.

The unprecedented and sweeping new rules were announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who said that he makes 'no apologies' for such severe measures.

From Monday anyone entering the country will have to pass three PCR tests in order to be allowed any freedom inside the country after they have completed a ten-day quarantine at a government selected hotel, at a cost of almost two thousand pounds.

Read the full story ›