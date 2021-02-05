Login
UK expels Chinese Communist Party spies posing as journalists

'Trio are understood to be intelligence officers for Beijing's Ministry of State Security'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2021 at 5:34pm
(NATIONAL PULSE) – Three Chinese Communist Party spies falsely posing as journalists were expelled from Britain in the past year.

"The trio are understood to be intelligence officers for Beijing's Ministry of State Security (MSS) and arrived in the country on journalism visas under the fake pretext of working in the media," The Telegraph reported.

The three spies pretended to work for three different Chinese state-run media outlets and "all set foot in the UK" in the past 12 months.

