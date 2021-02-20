Login
WorldTHE LEFT UNHINGED
UK's latest gender-inclusive term: 'Chestfeeding people'

Language police reach for new extremes of ridiculous

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2021 at 5:44pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – "Chestfeeding People" is the New Gender Inclusive Term in UK Hospitals. The Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals are part of the UK's National Health Service network. In a recent bulletin, the hospitals lay out their new policy on "Gender Inclusion Language Guidance in Maternity."

"For us, a gender-additive approach means using gender-neutral language alongside the language of womanhood, in order to ensure that everyone is represented and included."

Apparently the term 'breastfeeding' is now offensive according to our social warlords. And it's even more offensive to refer to a mother who's nursing as a "breastfeeding woman," because that terminology is not gender-inclusive. So the hospitals will therefore begin referring to such people as "chestfeeding people."

Read the full story ›

