Login
SECTIONS
WorldTHE FINAL FRONTIER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

United Arab Emirates becomes 1st Arab country to reach Mars

Ground control team erupted in cheers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2021 at 5:41pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) – The United Arab Emirates has made history as the first Arab country to reach Mars.

The Emirates Mars mission, named the Hope probe, reached the red planet at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday UAE time, and sent its signal back to Earth just over half an hour later. The ground control team at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai erupted in cheers.

“204 days and more than 480 million kms later, the #HopeProbe is now in the Capture Orbit of #Mars,” the official Twitter account of the Hope Mars Mission tweeted shortly afterward, with the hashtag #ArabsToMars.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×