University overrun by social-justice ideology, says scholars' new report

Steadily transforming public institution from within

Published February 8, 2021 at 9:22pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Social justice has fully permeated academics at Boise State University, according to a new research report that suggests such a situation on campus “divides the world into aggrieved minorities and oppressive majorities.”

Scholars Scott Yenor and Anna Miller, in their December 2020 report “Social justice ideology in Idaho higher education,” break down how social justice proponents have “infiltrated the highest level of the BSU administration” and are steadily transforming the public institution from within.

“BSU is adding to its social justice mission every year,” the 36-page report states. “Social justice education at BSU is no longer in its infancy. It is heading toward maturity, spreading into hiring, policies, curriculum, and student life.”

