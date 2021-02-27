Utah teacher calls for deaths of Republican senators at next 'riot at the Capitol'

(THE BLAZE) – A humanities teacher is under investigation after allegedly calling for the deaths of Republican senators. The Iron County School District is investigating a teacher from the Parowan High School after the educator purportedly posted a threatening message on Twitter this month.

In a since-deleted tweet, Brian Townsend reportedly wrote, "I only hope the next time a President incites a riot at the capitol, more Republican senators are killed." Townsend is referencing the riots at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Brandon Harris, one of Townsend's former students, noticed the Feb. 13 tweet and was shocked that an educator would call for political violence. Harris told KSL-TV, "I really was genuinely surprised."

Read the full story ›