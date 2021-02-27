Login
SECTIONS
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Utah teacher calls for deaths of Republican senators at next 'riot at the Capitol'

Investigation has been launched

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2021 at 1:54pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE BLAZE) – A humanities teacher is under investigation after allegedly calling for the deaths of Republican senators. The Iron County School District is investigating a teacher from the Parowan High School after the educator purportedly posted a threatening message on Twitter this month.

In a since-deleted tweet, Brian Townsend reportedly wrote, "I only hope the next time a President incites a riot at the capitol, more Republican senators are killed." Townsend is referencing the riots at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Brandon Harris, one of Townsend's former students, noticed the Feb. 13 tweet and was shocked that an educator would call for political violence. Harris told KSL-TV, "I really was genuinely surprised."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×