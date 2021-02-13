Login
Video: Dems make impeachment case against themselves

'You can run the best campaign, and you can have the election stolen from you'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published February 12, 2021 at 7:34pm
President Donald J. Trump addresses his remarks Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 in the East Room of the White House, in response to being acquitted of two impeachment charges. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

The Democratic House impeachment managers drew praise for their strategically edited videos of the violence at the Capitol, but now a private group is firing back with a video that turns the tables, using clips of statements by Democrats to undermine their case.

The producer of "Democrats make the case against themselves" is AceSix4 Films, reports Disrn.com.

It shows lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., complaining during the Senate trial earlier this week that Trump claimed the election had been stolen from him.

The video then jumps to January 2017, when Raskin himself objected during the certification of electors to votes cast in Florida.

Then there was the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, complaining the election was "stolen" from her.

The video also features Vice President Kamala Harris condoning violence and many Democratic leaders using the same language they now cast as incitement, "fight like hell."

See the video:

Are the Democrats undermining their own case against Trump?

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







