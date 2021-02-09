Login
Watch: Meadows drops bomb on impeachment, changes everything if true

Says Trump had offered security assistance multiple times prior to Capitol riot

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2021 at 10:00pm
(POPULIST PRESS) -- Appearing with Maria Bartiromo, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said former President Trump had offered security assistance multiple times prior to the U.S. Capitol riot January 6th but was turned down.

Meadows told Bartiromo “we also know that in January, but also throughout the summer, that the president was very vocal in making sure that we had plenty of National Guard, plenty of additional support because he supports our rule of law and supports our law enforcement and offered additional help.”

Read the full story ›

