WATCH: Tucker Carlson slams wind energy for turning lights off in Texas

(POST MILLENNIAL) -- Tucker Carlson took aim on Monday night at the sustainable energy industry, particularly the wind turbines in Texas. Noting that Texas has large deposits of natural gas, Carlson slammed the state for having put so much of its energy grid into wind turbines, which froze, and knocked out power for millions of Texans.

"Millions of Texans woke up to boil their water because without electricity it couldn't be purified," he said.

WATCH: "Running out of energy in Texas is like running out of food at the grocery store," Tucker Carlson says. pic.twitter.com/kAhCSf46vn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 16, 2021

Carlson said that the energy authority in Texas had no answer for the debacle, telling people to "stop using so much power to keep warm." Many went to the Civic Center, which was repurposed as a warming center, and cautioned against the use of portable heaters that can leak carbon monoxide, leading to death.

